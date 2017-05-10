Duterte ipinagtanggol appointment kay Mocha sa PCOO

IPINAGTANGGOL ni Pangulong Duterte ang kanyang pagtatalaga kay Mocha Uson bilang bagong Assistant Secretary ng Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO).
Ayon kay Duterte, sa panayam nito sa mga reporter bago lumipad patungong Cambodia para sa World Economic Forum, pay back time ang pagtatalaga kay Mocha bilang Asec ng PCOO dahil sa matinding paniniwala nito sa kanya noong panahon ng kampanya.
Panahon na anya para siya naman umano ang maniwala sa kakayanan nito.
“Utang na loob ko yan sa kaniya because they offered their services for free,” pahayag ni Duterte. “It’s my time to believe in them.”
Ipinagtanggol din nito si Mocha sa mga kritiko ng huli na nagsasabi na hindi ito fit for the job.
Mocha Uson itinalagang Asec ng PCOO; umalis na sa MTRCB
Anya, naniniwala siyang mahusay si Mocha at ang kanyang pagiging dancer noon ay bahagi lang ng kanyang trabaho at hindi magiging sagabal para gampanan ang kanyang bagong katungkulan.
“There is nothing wrong with the woman. She’s bright, she’s articulate. She was not dancing naked,” pahayag pa ng pangulo.
“Iyang pagsasayaw niya hanapbuhay yan eh. That’s hanapbuhay. There’s no law that says if you expose your body you are disqualified from being president of the Philippines… Every Filipino deserves a chance,” pagtatanggol pa ni Duterte.
Matapos maitalagang bagong Asec ng PCOO para sa social media, nangako si Mocha na babantayan niya ang mga fake news.
