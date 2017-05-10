Hepe ng Makati police, intel chief sibak dahil sa pangingikil ng mga tauhan INQUIRER.net

SINIBAK ang hepe ng Makati police at kanyang hepe ng intelligence division matapos maaresto ang apat nilang tauhan na nangingikil ng P400,000 mula sa mga negosyane, ayon kay Chief Supt. Dionardo Carlos, PNP spokesperson. Ipinag-utos ni Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa ang pagsibak kina Senior Supt. Dionisio Bartolome, hepe ng Makati City Police Station, at Chief Insp. Oscar Pagulayan, kanyang intelligence division chief, na siyang mas immediate supervisor ng mga akusadong pulis. Naaresto ang apat na pulis mula sa intelligence division, na sina PO2 Harley Garcera, PO2 Clarence Maynes, PO1 Tim Santos, at PO1 Jeffrey Caniete matapos bantaan ang kanilang mga biktima at mga pamilya na papatayin sila kapag hindi nagbigay ng P400,000. Naaresto ang mga pulis matapos ang isinagawang entrapment operation ng PNP Counter-Intelligence Task Force CITF) sa kanto ng Merville Axis Road sa Pasay City. May-ari ang mga biktima ng isang tindahan ng bisikleta sa Kalayaan Road sa Makati. “They released the complainants after paying the initial P100,000 with the agreement of completing the balance on the following day, or else their family will all be killed,” sabi ni Senior Supt. Chiquito Malayo, CITF chief. Idinagdag ni Malayo na pinaghahanap na ng CITF ang apat pa umanong kasabwat ng mga suspek na isang retiradong pulis, isang aktibong pulis, at dalawang sibilyan. Nakakulong ngayon ang mga suspek sa CITF headquarters sa Camp Crame sa Quezon City bilang paghahanda sa pagsasampa ng kasong robbery, extortion at posibleng kidnapping laban sa kanila. Nahaharap din ang mga ito sa kasong administratibo.

