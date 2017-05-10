AFP Chief of Staff Año itinalaga bilang bagong DILG secretary Bandera

ITINALAGA bilang bagong kalihim ng Department of Interior and Local Governement si Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Eduardo Año. Ginawa ni Duterte ang anunsyo sa kanyang departure speech sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3. Magtutungo si Duterte sa Cambodia para sa World Economic Forum. Ayon kay Duterte, si Año, na nakatakdang magretiro bilang sundalo sa Oktubre 26, ay kailangang tapusin muna ang kanyang termino bilang hepe ng AFP bago tuluyang umupo bilang bnagong kalihim ng DILG. Si Undersecretary Catalino Cuy ang siyang kasalukuyang acting DILG chief matapos sibakin sa puwesto ang dating kalihim na si Ismael Sueno dahil sa umano’y kaso ng korupsyon.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.