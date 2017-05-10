Mocha Uson nagbanta; fake news babantayan By Djan Magbanua Bandera

NANGAKO ang bagong talagang Assistant Secretary ng Presidential Communications Operations Office na si Mocha Uson na tututukan niya ang mga “fake news”. Ito ang kanyang inihayag sa kanyang FB page na Mocha Uson Blog matapos ang ginawang paghirang sa kanya ni Pangulong Duterte nitong Lunes. “Sa mga nagtatanong po kung ano po ba ang gagawin natin sa PCOO. Ang ating pong tututukan sa PCOO ay ang mailapit ang mga ordinaryong Pilipino sa pamahalaan sa pamamagitan ng Social Media. At ma-idiretso ang TAMANG BALITA sa ating kababayan sa pamamagitan ng SOCIAL MEDIA. Samahan po niyo ako mga kaDDS. Panahon na na hindi na tayo umasa sa mga MALING BALITA ng ilang mainstream media at ating palakasin ang SOCIAL MEDIA sa tulong niyo mga tunay na DDS. DAHIL TAYO ANG MEDIA NI TATAY DIGONG.” aniya sa kanyang post. Bago maitalaga sa PCOO, itinalaga muna ni Duterte si Mocha bilang miyembro ng Movies and TV Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

