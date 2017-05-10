Walang banta sa Palawan sa kabila ng travel advisory mula sa US-AFP

SINABI ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) na wala itong namomonitor na banta sa Palawan sa kabila ng paglalabas ng US Embassy ng travel advisory kung saan binalaan ang mga mamamayan nito na umiwas sa probinsiya sa harap ng banta ng pagdukot.

“Wala tayong ganong information. We are not aware as to where the US Embassy obtained that information. Kung meron man, it did not come from the AFP,” sabi ni military public affairs chief Col. Edgard Arevalo.

Ito’y matapos sabihin ng US Embassy sa mga Amerikano na repasuhin ang kanilang planong pagbisita sa Puerto Princesa City at iba pang lugar na nasa palibot ng Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park, dahil “credible information that terrorist groups may be planning to conduct kidnapping operations targeting foreign nationals.”

Iginiit naman ni Arevalo na hindi naman binabalewala ng AFP ang ulat.

“We recognize and respect the responsibility to issue travel advisory sa travel citizens ganun din naman tayo. Whether there is a threat or not nagpapatuloy ang vigilance. We will monitor and look into it. Even in the absence of an advisory continious ang montioring at vigilance. Nagpapatuloy to ensure hindi tayo masisingitan,” sabi ni Arevalo.

Idinagdag niya na sa kabila ng advisroy, wala namang nakikitang dahilan para magdagdag ng tropa ng gobyerno.

Nagpalabas din ang US embassy ng travel sa Central Visayas noong Abril bagamat itinanggi ito ng AFP.

Makalipas ang isang araw, tinangkang pasukin ng mga teroristang Abu Sayyaf ang Bohol.