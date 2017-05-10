Walang banta sa Palawan sa kabila ng travel advisory mula sa US-AFP

SINABI ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) na wala itong namomonitor na banta sa Palawan sa kabila ng paglalabas ng US Embassy ng travel advisory kung saan binalaan ang mga mamamayan nito na umiwas sa probinsiya sa harap ng banta ng pagdukot.
“Wala tayong ganong information. We are not aware as to where the US Embassy obtained that information. Kung meron man, it did not come from the AFP,” sabi ni military public affairs chief Col. Edgard Arevalo.
Ito’y matapos sabihin ng US Embassy sa mga Amerikano na repasuhin ang kanilang planong pagbisita sa Puerto Princesa City at iba pang lugar na nasa palibot ng Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park, dahil “credible information that terrorist groups may be planning to conduct kidnapping operations targeting foreign nationals.”
Iginiit naman ni Arevalo na hindi naman binabalewala ng AFP ang ulat.
“We recognize and respect the responsibility to issue travel advisory sa travel citizens ganun din naman tayo. Whether there is a threat or not nagpapatuloy ang vigilance. We will monitor and look into it. Even in the absence of an advisory continious ang montioring at vigilance. Nagpapatuloy to ensure hindi tayo masisingitan,” sabi ni Arevalo.
Idinagdag niya na sa kabila ng advisroy, wala namang nakikitang dahilan para magdagdag ng tropa ng gobyerno.
Nagpalabas din ang US embassy ng travel sa Central Visayas noong Abril bagamat itinanggi ito ng AFP.
Makalipas ang isang araw, tinangkang pasukin ng mga teroristang Abu Sayyaf ang Bohol.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, INQUIRER.net
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94