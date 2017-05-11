Rocco, Sanya magde-date sa Canada Bandera

ISA sa mga gustong magkabalikan talaga ng mga Encantadiks ay ang loveteam nina Sanya Lopez at Rocco Nacino ng fantaseryeng Encantadia sa GMA. Kaya naman nang i-share ni Rocco ang nalalapit nilang pag-alis papuntang Canada para sa isang GMA Pinoy TV event, agad nabuhayan ng loob ang kanilang fans! Sey ni Rocco, “Oo naman, excited na ako kasi apart from work, at least this time makakapag-bonding talaga kami ni Sanya at magkakapagkwentuhan nang matagal.” Samantala, nagpapasalamat din ang binata sa lahat ng dumalo sa kanilang thanksgiving event kasama ang cast ng upcoming telefantasya ng Kapuso Network na Mulawin vs. Ravena na naganap recently sa Enchanted Kingdom sa Laguna. Balita namin ay well-attended ang event dahil ayon sa pamunuan ng nasabing theme park, lumampas daw sa expected head count nila ang dumagsa sa kanila nang araw na iyon. Hindi naman kagulat-gulat ito! With that, congratulations sa lahat!

