Dagdag benepisyo para sa pro athletes By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

ISANG technical working group ang binuo upang plantsahin ang pagbibigay ng pribilehiyo at benepisyo sa mga professional athlete na nanalo sa malalaking international competitions.

Si PBA Rep. Mark Sambar ang itinalagang mamuno sa working group ni House committee on games and amusement chairman at Paranaque City Rep. Gus Tambunting.

Layunin ng Professional Filipino Athletes Health Care, Retirement and Death Benefits bill (House bill 299), na bigyan ng health care, retirement at death benefits ang mga professionals na makakakuha ng championship title sa international professional sports competitions o katumbas na world championship game.

“Indeed, our champions deserve to receive adulation throughout their lives. But I strongly believe they should also receive concrete benefits and privileges,” ani Sultan Kudarat Rep. Estrellita Suansing.

Inihalimbawa ni Suansing sina Senator Manny Pacquiao na isang pro boxing champion at Efren “Bata” Reyes, Jr. na nanalo ng maraming world titles sa larangan ng billiards.

Ayon kay Suansing kadalasan na hindi nagtatagal ang career ng professional athlete at marami ang hindi na nakakapaglaro pagtungtong ng 40 anyos.

“Many of them are not able to save enough to sustain themselves after retirement. Many of them struggle to make ends meet,” ani Suansing.

Kagaya umano ng dating world boxing champion na si Z Gorres na na-coma matapos na manalo sa kanyang laban. Tinulungan siya ng kanyang mga kaibigan na mabayaran ang gastos sa ospital.

“But because of what happened, he was never able to return to the boxing ring again and was forced to find other sources of income,” dagdag pa ni Suansing.

Kasama sa panukala ang otomatikong coverage sa mga nanalo ng Philippine Health Insurance Corporation. Ang halaga na hindi nabayaran ng PhilHealth ay pababayaran naman sa Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office sa ilalim ng Individual Medical Assistance Program.

Makakukuha naman ng P15,000 buwanang pensyon ang mga individual player at P10,000 sa bawat miyembro ng koponan sa team sports.

Kapag namatay, may makukuhang P30,000 ang kanilang pamilya para sa kanilang pagpapalibing. —Leifbilly Begas

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.