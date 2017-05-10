Hayden pinagalitan nang isama sa water slide si Scarlet Snow

HAYDEN Kho caused a stir on social media when he and his daughter Scarlet Snow went on a water slide ride.
Hayden posted a short video on his Instagram account which showed their water journey and many were alarmed by this.
Actually, naalarma sila dahil kay Scarlet Snow. Ang feeling nila ay dangerous ang ride para sa bata.
“Please don’t do this again to your precious one, not fun. It’s dangerous for her. #scarletfanatic.”
“Grabe…prang laruan lng si scarlett oh.”
“You freaked your daughter out! That wasn’t fun.”
“Please do not put your kid’s life at risk. There are plenty of time and ways to entertain toddlers, and this is not one of them. My son is the same age as scarlet and I would never take him to this gigantic slide and put his life at risk.
“Accidents happen at the most unexpected time in our lives. That is why it’s called accident! Be careful next time there’s only one @scarletsnowbelo.”
“Whaaaaat…..grabeee..ako ang natakot…Gosh!!!”
Those were the comments in one Facebook fan page account.
But one fan of Hayden defended him and said, “Safe naman yung slide saka for sure alam ni Hayden na kaya ng anak nya yun kaya sila nagslide…kalma lang.”
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94