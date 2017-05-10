Hayden pinagalitan nang isama sa water slide si Scarlet Snow

HAYDEN Kho caused a stir on social media when he and his daughter Scarlet Snow went on a water slide ride.

Hayden posted a short video on his Instagram account which showed their water journey and many were alarmed by this.

Actually, naalarma sila dahil kay Scarlet Snow. Ang feeling nila ay dangerous ang ride para sa bata.

“Please don’t do this again to your precious one, not fun. It’s dangerous for her. #scarletfanatic.”

“Grabe…prang laruan lng si scarlett oh.”

“You freaked your daughter out! That wasn’t fun.”

“Please do not put your kid’s life at risk. There are plenty of time and ways to entertain toddlers, and this is not one of them. My son is the same age as scarlet and I would never take him to this gigantic slide and put his life at risk.

“Accidents happen at the most unexpected time in our lives. That is why it’s called accident! Be careful next time there’s only one @scarletsnowbelo.”

“Whaaaaat…..grabeee..ako ang natakot…Gosh!!!”

Those were the comments in one Facebook fan page account.

But one fan of Hayden defended him and said, “Safe naman yung slide saka for sure alam ni Hayden na kaya ng anak nya yun kaya sila nagslide…kalma lang.”