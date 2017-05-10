Sikat na aktres nagmukhang alalay ni sexy star By Ambet Nabus Bandera

BONGGA rin ang drama nitong si award-winning actress. Nang malaman daw nitong kukunan ang eksena nila ng seksi at maganda ring female star sa isang soap, aba’y naghanda raw ito nang wagas na wagas. Una, tiniyak daw nitong mas maganda siyang lalabas kahit na mas seksi yung kaeksena niya. At dahil mas legit namang award-winning actress siya, ang aura na lang daw nila ang gusto niyang masiguro. So, nagbitbit ng sarili niyang make-up artist si award-winning actress plus nagsukat daw ito ng mga damit na pangkabog. Ang siste, kahit hindi masyadong nag-effort si sexy actress, lumutang ito sa kanyang eksena dahil siya ang pokus ng mga kaganapan. In short, nagmukhang “alalay” ni sexy actress si award-winning actress dahil late na pala siyang na-inform na ang kaeksena niya ang dapat na mag-shine. Hindi lang sure ang aming ka-Chismaker kung paano nag-react si award-winning actress sa komento ng mga nakapanood na nagmukha siyang “tita” ni sexy actress considering na halos ilang taon lang naman ang agwat ng edad nila?

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.