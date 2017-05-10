Concert ni Alden soldout na, kikitain mapupunta sa Kapuso Foundation Bandera

“UPSURGE” ang pamagat ng pinakaunang major concert ni Alden Richards mula sa GMA Network at GMA Records, at umpisa pa lang ay kitang-kita na ang tagumpay nito. Dahil matapos ang tatlong araw na ibinenta ang tickets ay dinumog ito ng fans, at soldout na agad. Makakasama niya ang ilan sa mga kaibigan sa industriya kabilang na ang OPM icon na si Raymund Marasigan, Mark Herras, Jerald Napoles, Rodjun Cruz, ang matalik na kaibigang si Kristoffer Martin, at ang kanyang ka-loveteam na si Phenomenal Star Maine Mendoza. Magsisilbi namang front-act sa nasabing concert ang Starstruck VI Ultimate Male survivor na si Migo Adecer. Ang “Upsurge” ay sa direksyon ni GB Sampedro, kasama si Marc Lopez bilang musical director at ang Barangay LS 97.1 ang official media partner. Bukod sa pagkakataong makita ang iniidolo nang personal, makakatulong din ang mga manonood sa kapwa dahil bahagi ng kikitain ng “Upsurge” ay mapupunta sa GMA Kapuso Foundation.

