Karla napuruhan ang tuhod kaya naka-wheelchair sa taping Bandera

PARA matuloy lang ang taping ng Magandang Buhay, gumamit ng wheelchair ang Queen Mother na si Karla Estrada matapos mapuruhan ang kanyang tuhod. Ayon sa TV host-actress, muling sumakit nang matindi ang kanyang tuhod dahil sa panggugulat ng kanyang pamangkin. “Naku si Jordan (pamangkin ni Karla) ginulat ako, tinusok ako nitong pamaypay. Nagulat ako, napalingon ako sa kanya (sa gilid), kaya nag-twist na naman ‘yung right knee ko, dahil di ba sira,” kuwento ni Karla. “Sorry ha, gusto lang nating ituloy ito para sa mga bagets,” dugtong pa ng nanay ni Daniel Padilla na ang tinutukoy ay ang mga kasama nilang bata. Nasa isang marine theme park ang Magandang Buhay kahapon kung saan inilibot nga nina Karla ang mga kasamang bagets. At para makasama si Karla sa pag-iikot nag-volunteer ang guest nilang si Niño Muhlach na siya na lang ang magtutulak ng wheelchair. Kung matatandaan, ibinalita ni Karla noong 2015 na may problema sa kanyang tuhod at kailangan na itong maoperahan.

