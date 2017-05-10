Dating ‘alaga’ ni Bamboo sa The Voice may album na

CERTIFIED solo recording artist na ang The Voice Kids Season 2 finalist na si Sassa Dagdag. Ni-release na ang kanyang physical and digital debut album titled “Sassy Sassa” under PolyEast Records.

May limang songs sa album niya na may blend ng pop and R&B including her first single na pinamagatang “Kumakaba” na sinulat ni Arnie Mendaros.

Ang iba pang kanta sa album ay “Itatago Na Lang,” “Parang Pagibig” ni Jungee Marcelo, “D’yan Ka Lang,” ni Kiko Salazar at ang slow ballad na “Forever Love” na pwedeng theme song ng movie or teleserye.

Hawig ni Sassa nu’ng bata pa ang international divas na sina Mariah Carey at Beyonce. Given the right break and timing, feeling naman namin pwede siyang maging next Sarah Geronimo sa entertainment scene.

Maganda kasi si Sassa at exceptional ang kanyang boses. Plus, hilig din pala niya ang umarte. Kaya naman plano rin ng PolyEast na ipasok siya sa mga acting workshops.

Maraming “pumila” sa kanya na recording companies upon learning na wala na siyang kontrata sa MCA Universal. Pero mas pinili niya ang PolyEast kung saan nakakontrata rin sina Bamboo, Martin Nieverra, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Karylle at iba pa.

“Umalis na po kasi I want to experience new things. It was really fun working with them but gusto kong mas lumawak pa ang experience ko. Actually po, maraming kumukuha sa akin that time. Pero we ended up picking PolyEast Records po,” sabi ng bagets.

Alam daw ni Bamboo na may album na si Sassa sa PolyEast bagaman hindi pa raw niya nakikita ang dati niyang coach sa The Voice.

Meanwhile, happy naman daw siya sa TV career ng ka-batch niya at winner sa The Voice Kids Season 2 na si Elha Nympha.