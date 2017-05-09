Mocha Uson itinalagang Asec ng PCOO; umalis na sa MTRCB By Djan Magbanua Bandera

ITINALAGA ni Pangulong Duterte bilang bagong Assistant Secretary si Mocha Uson ng Presidential Communications Operations Office. Inilabas ang appointment paper ni Mocha Martes ng hapon, bagamat may petsa itong Mayo 8, 2017. Dahil sa bagong appointment, kailangan iwan ni Mocha ang posisyon niya bilang miyembro ng Movie and Television Review and Classification Board.

