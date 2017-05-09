Kaso vs Bong Revilla tuloy By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Pinagtibay ng Sandiganbayan First Division ang desisyon nito na ibasura ang hiling ni dating Sen. Ramon Revilla Jr., na i-dismiss ang kasong plunder nito kaugnay ng pork barrel fund scam. Sa walong pahinang desisyon, sinabi ng korte na wala itong nakitang bagong ebidensya sa inihaing motion for reconsideration upang baliktarin ang nauna nitong desisyon. “In determining the constitutionality of statutes, it is not uncommon for the Supreme Court to refer to deliberations of Congress in determining the intention of the lawmakers, particularly, if the latter intended a technical or special legal meaning to certain words used in the law,” saad ng desisyon ng korte. Si Revilla ay nahaharap sa kasong plunder kaugnay ng paglalagay ng kanyang Priority Development Assistance Fund sa mga bogus na non government organization ni Janet Lim Napoles. Nakakulong si Revilla sa Philippine National Police Custodial Center sa Camp Crame sa Quezon City mula pa noong 2014.

