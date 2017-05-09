Liza Soberano nabash sa ‘sarcastic’ tweet sa BTS By Djan Magbanua Bandera

Trending ang Korean boyband na Bangtan Sonyeodan o kilala bilang BTS last Saturday, prompting Liza Soberano to ask “Bts as in behind the scenes?” Bts as in behind the scenes? — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) May 6, 2017 Pero mukhang na-offend ang mga K-Pop fans kaya todo bash sila kay Liza. Nagtungo ang Korean boy band sa Pilipinas kamakailan lang para sa kanilang The Wings Tour. Sunod namang tweet ni Liza na sarcastic lang ang pagkakatanong niya nito. People wouldnt know sarcasm even if it slapped them right in the face. — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) May 6, 2017

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.