Erap makikipagdayalogo sa mga Muslim leaders matapos ang Quiapo blasts 

NAKATAKDANG makipagdayalogo si Manila Mayor Joseph “Erap” Estrada sa mga lider ng Muslim sa Islamic Center sa Quiapo matapos ang kambal na pagsabog na nagresulta sa pagkamatay ng dalawa katao noong weekend.

Sinabi ng Manila Public Information Office na inatasan ni Estrada si Manila Police District (MPD) chief Joel Coronel pa mag-organisa ng isang “consultative meeting” sa mga lider ng Muslim at mga opisyal ng barangay para humingi ng tulong sa kanila para maaresto ang mga nasa likod ng pagpapasabog.

Nakatakdang ganapin ang dayalogo sa Manila City Hall ngayong linggo, ayon sa advisory.

“Upon the direction of the Mayor, we will have ‘coordinating meetings’ with community leaders. We will sit down with them to ask for their support and assistance in preventing similar incidents and also to provide any information that will lead to the solution of the bombing incidents,” sabi ni Coronel.

Idinagdag ni Coronel na nangako naman ang mga lider ng mga grupo ng Muslim na makikipagtulungan para mahuli ang mga suspek at hindi na maulit ang pangyayari.

Nangyari ang unang pagsabog sa opisina ng abogadong si Imamate Islamic Center president Nasser Abinal na kung saan dalawa ang patay at apat na iba pa ang nasugatan. Nangyari naman ang ikalawang pagsabog sa Elizondo st., na ikinasugat ng dalawang opsiyal.

Noong Abril 28, 14 ang sugatan matapos ang pagsabog malapit sa Tower Lodging House sa Quezon Boulevard in Quiapo.

“Everything, ever since is under control…We have put everything under control… I have ordered our district director, Chief Supt. Joel Coronel, to be on the lookout for more suspicious characters and deploy more policemen to maintain peace and order,” sabi ni Estrada.