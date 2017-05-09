Binay sasalang sa conditional arraignment

Sasalang sa conditional arraignment si dating Vice President Jejomar Binay sa Sandiganbayan Third Division.

Ayon sa inilabas na resolusyon ng korte, itinakda ang conditional arraignment sa ala-1:30 ng hapon sa Mayo 10.

Ang arraignment ay bunsod ng inihaing mosyon ni Binay para siya ay makabiyahe sa Israel para sa isang pilgrimage kasama ang kanyang pamilya.

“It must be emphasized that these standard conditions are being imposed by the Court for all accused who wish to travel abroad during the course of their criminal case/s. The conditional arraignment of the accused is a mere accommodation in favor of the latter to enable him to travel abroad without the Court losing its ability to conduct trial in absentia in case he would abscond,” saad ng walong pahinang desisyon ng korte.

Sa kanyang inihaing Motion to Travel hiniling ni Binay na payagan siya ng korte na bumiyahe sa Israel mula Mayo 15 hanggang 29.

Makakasama ni Binay sa biyahe ang kanyang misis na si dating Makati Mayor Elenita Binay, mga anak, apo at in-laws.

“It is very important to note that Movant is almost 75 years old and a family man. Movant believes that this pilgrimage to the Holy Land is an exceptional case for a devout Catholic,” saad ng mosyon ni Binay.

Ang pilgrimage ay ang huli umano na pamumunuan ni Father Gustilo, dating Father Provincial ng Salesian Fathers in the Philippines.

Si Binay ay nahaharap sa mga kaso sa Sandiganbayan kaugnay ng maanomalya umanong pagpapagawa ng Makati City hall building.