Impeach Robredo pinag-aaralan pa ni Speaker kung may sustansya By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Pinag-aaralan pa ni House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez kung ieendorso ang mga impeachment complaint laban kay Vice President Leni Robredo. Sa panayam kahapon, sinabi ni Alvarez na ayaw niya na magsampa ng ampaw na reklamo. “Ayaw ko naman na tira tayo ng tira tapos wala namang substance, kaya pinag aaralan pa natin,” ani Alvarez sa panayam. “Kagaya ng sinabi ko doon if there is substance and it can definitely stand in an impeachment trial pwedeng i-consider.” Ipinadala sa tanggapan ni Alvarez ang impeachment complaint na inihain ni Atty. Oliver Lozano at ang ginawa ng Impeach Leni Movement. Parehong walang endorser ang mga reklamo kaya hindi ito tatanggapin ng Secretary General ng Kamara de Representantes sakaling inihain. Kailangan ng one-third ng 293 miyembro ng Kamara o 98 na kongresista para ma-impeach ang isang opisyal at sumailalim sa pagdinig ng Senado na magsisilbing impeachment court.

