SEABA champion uusad sa Group B kasama ng Japan, Taiwan, Australia Bandera, Inquirer

NAGSAGAWA na ng draw Linggo ng gabi sa Guangzhou, China para sa gaganaping FIBA World Cup Qualifiers sa Nobyembre. At ang bansang magwawagi sa nalalapit na Southeast Asian Basketball Association (SEABA) Championship ay mapupunta sa Group B kasama ng Australia, Japan at Taiwan. Ang FIBA World Cup Qualifiers ay nahahati sa apat na grupo na may tig-aapat na bansa. Ito ay may kumplikadong home-and-away series format para sa 2019 FIBA World Cup na gaganapin din sa China. Sa ginanap na draw, ang slot ay ipinangalan sa bansang Pilipinas ngunit, sa paliwanag ni Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes, kailangan pa rin ng Pinas na pagwagian ang SEABA para pormal na makapasok sa FIBA World Cup Qualifiers. “Our name was put there as a place-holder,” ani Reyes. “That slot goes to the SEABA winner.” Ang SEABA championship ay gaganapin sa bansa umpisa Mayo 12. Makakasagupa ng Pilipinas dito ang Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand at Vietnam. Ang unang round ng FIBA World Cup Qualifiers ay isasagawa sa Nobyembre 20-28. Susundan ito sa Pebrero 19-27, 2018 at ang huli ay mula Hunyo 25 hanggang Hulyo 3, 2018. Nasa Group A ang host China, New Zealand, South Korea at Hong Kong. Kabilang naman sa Group C ang Syria, Lebanon, India at Jordan at nasa Group D naman ang Iraq, Qatar, Kazakhstan at Iran.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.