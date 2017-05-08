Cavs-Warriors Finals trilogy?

ARE the defending National Basketball Association Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2015 titlist Golden State Warriors headed for an unprecedented third consecutive Finals matchup?

No two teams in NBA history have ever faced each other in three consecutive championship series.

Not even the perennial powerhouses Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers crossed path three years in a row in the Finals during the storied 1960s.

Only the Cavs and Warriors remain unbeaten in the ongoing playoffs.

Cleveland beat the Toronto Raptors, 109-102, yesterday in Game 4 of their best-of-seven East semifinal duel at the Air Canada Centre for a second straight 4-0 series sweep and a lily-white 8-0 record.

LeBron James racked up 35 points, nine rebounds and six assists in 46 minutes and Kyrie Irving netted 27 points and nine dimes for the Cavaliers.

Overall, James posted four-game series averages of 36.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists against Toronto, shooting .573 (43-for-75) from the field and .833 (45-for-54) from the charity stripes.

In the current playoffs, the do-it-all 6-foot-8 frontliner is norming 34.4 points, 9.0 boards and 7.1 assists in eight appearances.

Meanwhile, Golden State is up, 3-0, against Utah heading into Game 4 of their West semifinal series Tuesday (Manila time) on the Jazz’ home floor.

The Warriors, who whitewashed Portland, 4-0, in their first-round setto, are 7-0 overall and look to duplicate Cleveland’s feat.

In the other East semifinal matchup, Bradley Beal collected 29 points and his backcourt mate John Wall collected 27 points, 12 assists and five steals as the Washington Wizards routed Boston, 121-102, yesterday in Game Four to register its second straight home victory that equalized their best-of-seven series at 2-2.

In another West semifinal duel between two Texas rivals, the Houston Rockets whipped the San Antonio Spurs, 125-104, in Game Four yesterday to even up their series at two wins apiece.

James Harden netted 28 points and 12 assists, Eric Gordon contributed 22 markers (including 6-of-9 from the three-point territory) and Trevor Ariza got 16 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead seven Rockets with twin-digit scores.