Dating atleta ‘bugaw’ daw ng mga gwapong player

NAALIW kami sa panonood ng championship match among the volleyball teams sa parehong men’s and ladies showdown.

Winner ang team ng Ateneo laban sa NU. Parehong magaling ang dalawang koponan though dahil siguro sa mas nagpipigil ang pagka-beki ng maraming Ateneo players, sila itong mas may angas na manalo. Ha-hahahaha!

Tanong nga nang tanong ang aming kasama kung bawal daw bang magliliyad o magtambling-tumbling ang mga pa-gurl na players ng Ateneo gayung very obvious ang gusto nilang piliing gender?

Well, whatever, sila pa rin ang champion at mamatay na lang sa inggit ang mga talunan. Ha-hahahaha!

Winner din ang La Salle sa ladies over Ateneo ladies na karamihan ay pasado ring maging beauty queen dahil sa tangkad at ganda.

Like what we have said, mas confident ang defending champion kaya siguro mas win sila though napakahirap din ng pinagdaanan nila.

Na-sight sa naturang match-up sina Julia Barretto at Joshua Garcia na balitang napilitang makabili ng tickets sa scalpers kahit triple ang price ng tickets. May mga nagpapiktyur pa kay Julia na naubusan ng battery kaya’t ito ang nag-pramis na magpo-post sa social media at i-grab na lang nila du’n ang photo.

Nandu’n din si Angelica Panganiban na katabi pa si Alyssa Valdez na idol na idol daw ni Angge kaya’t obvious na Ateneo ang kinakampihan nito.

Hmmmm, sino kaya yung isang beauty queen-actress-TV host na going gaga over this LGBT player na secretly sending signals every time she makes a point!

And another gay patron na katabi pa raw sa upuan ang isang ex-athlete na siya ngayong “middle man” (read” bugaw) niya sa mga gustong matikmang guwapong players?

Now, sino ang nagsasabing walang ganitong maiintrigang chika sa ganitong sports tourney? Ha-hahahaha!