Cayetano ipinagtanggol sa UN ang gera ng PH kontra droga

IGINIIT ni Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano na hindi ang gobyerno ang nasa likod ng mga extrajudicial killings (EJK) sa bansa matapos namang pangunahan ang delegasyon ng Pilipinas para ipagtanggol ang gera ni Pangulong Duterte kontra droga sa United Nations Human Rights Council.

Sa kanyang paunang salita sa isinagawang Universal Period Review (UPR) ng United Nations (UN) council kaugnay ng isyu hinggil sa karapatang pantao sa Pilipinas, sinabi ni Cayetano na hindi kinokompromiso ng gobyerno ang karapatan pantao at dignidad ng bawat mamamayan matapos niyang kontrahin na ang gobyernoang nasa likod ng EJKs sa bansa.

“The new administration is committed to real change, to institute reforms and to protect the human rights of all Filipinos. The new administration continues to be committed to the obligations accompanying the various international treaties ratified in the previous years,” sabi ni Cayetano.

Kasabay nito, rumesbak si Cayetano sa mga kritiko ng gobyerno sa harap naman ng patuloy na pagbatikos sa kampanya kontra droga.

“Make no mistake, any death or killing is one too much. However, there is a deliberate attempt to include all homicides as EJKs or killings related to the campaign against criminality and illegal drugs, and that these are state-sponsored, which is simply not true,” ayon pa kay Cayetano.

