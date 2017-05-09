Jasmine reyna ng web serye; Forever Sucks may season 3 na

DAHIL sa patuloy na tagumpay ng web-only series na Forever Sucks na pinagbibidahan ni Jasmine Curtis, isa na ito sa itinuturing na biggest hits ng D5STUDIO.

Launched in the summer of 2016, Forever Sucks and directed by acclaimed indie filmmaker Joel Ferrer, ang comedy series na ito with a supernatural twist ay kuwento ni Isabel (Jasmine), isang 170-year-old na bampira na nagpapanggap na 21-year-old call center agent.

Sa season 1 ng web serye na ito kung saan nakasama ni Jasmine ang Kapamilya leading man na ngayong si JC Santos, ipinakita kung paanong na-in love si Izabel sa isang mortal na nilalang at kung paano rin siya nasaktan in the end.

Sa pagbabalik ng Forever Sucks para sa season 2 ng kuwento, naka-move on na si Isabel with her new ka-loveteam.

Because of her immortality, she remains torn between living in the moment or in her own words, “choosing unhappiness” if and when Kiko, the present love of her life played by Felix Roco, dies of natural or other causes.

At ngayong season 3 nga, mas matitindi ang pagdaraanang challenges ni Izabel with more new characters.

“Most of Izabel’s vampire friends start to show up. Also, someone from Kiko’s past enters the picture. This season will feel like a Valentine’s season dahil sa mga bagong nabubuong love interests,” ayon kay direk Joel.

Ayon pa sa direktor, ang Forever Sucks ay isa sa mga most rewarding projects na nagawa niya. He considers it quite a joyride to work with the show’s crew and cast members that also include Gab Pangilinan, Gio Gahol and Sari Estrada.

“Working with the cast and crew feels like home. It gets easier and easier kasi in sync na lahat ng tao with each other. May chemistry ang buong group which is important in any kind of production,” dagdag pa ng direktor.

Hirit pa niya, “The show’s success is mainly on the chemistry of everybody. From the cast and crew, everybody likes to be there, it’s more than work. And the story is well studied and debated.”

At para sa mga adik na adik sa Forever Sucks, huwag kayong mag-alala dahil hindi pa man natatapos ang season 3 nito, pinaplano na raw ang pagkakaroon ng season 4.

Sey ni direk Joel, “Hopefully the show will get bigger with the stakes higher and emotions much higher. Of course, we wouldn’t want to stray away from the light narrative we are doing.”

Magsisimula na ang Forever Sucks Season 3 sa D5 STUDIO (www.d5.studio) ngayong June. Maaari ring mapanood ang past seasons sa YouTube at HYPERLINK (http://www.youtube.com/d5studio www.youtube.com/d5studio).