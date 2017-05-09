Quantcast

Tumbok Karera Tips, May 09, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK)

12:34 am | Tuesday, May 9th, 2017

Race 1 : PATOK – (7) Divine Degrace; TUMBOK – (3) Alta’s Charm; LONGSHOT – (5) Lasting Rose
Race 2 : PATOK – (5) Yongyong; TUMBOK – (6) Daiquiri Lass; LONGSHOT – (2) Money Talks
Race 3 : PATOK – (5) Master Maker; TUMBOK – (7) Dona Oliva; LONGSHOT – (6) Sta. Fe
Race 4 : PATOK – (1) Reward For Effort; TUMBOK – (4) Ifyourhonorplease; LONGSHOT – (2) Quick Hunter
Race 5 : PATOK – (1) Flawless Diamond; TUMBOK – (7) Sikat; LONGSHOT – (4) Creme Brule
Race 6 : PATOK – (3) Letskissnsaygoodbye; TUMBOK – (7) Newton’s Gal; LONGSHOT – (2) Nobody But You
Race 7 : PATOK – (1) Breaking News; TUMBOK – (2) Time On Target; LONGSHOT – (6) Gintong Lawin
Race 8 : PATOK – (5) Driven; TUMBOK – (3) Garnet/Surplus King; LONGSHOT – (9) Hiconicus

