Floirendo inalis sa CA

Sinibak bilang miyembro ng Commission on Appointment si Davao del Norte Rep. Antonio Floirendo. Si Floirendo, dating kaibigan subalit ngayon ay kalaban na ni House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, ay kinatawan ng PDP-Laban sa makapangyarihang CA kung saan dumaraan sa kumpirmasyon ang mga miyembro ng Gabinete ng Pangulo. Pinalitan si Floirendo ni Isabela Rep. Rodito Albano. Si Albano ay umalis sa Nacionalista Party na mayroong isang upuan sa CA. Siya ay lumipat sa PDP-Laban. Pinalitan naman si Albano ni Zamboanga del Norte Rep. Seth Jalosjos bilang kinatawan ng NP sa CA. Hindi pumasok si Floirendo ng magbotohan sa Kamara de Representante kaugnay ng death penalty bill. Ang mga lider ng Kamara na bumoto laban sa panukala ay inalis sa puwesto. Ngayong araw ay diringgin ng House committee on good government ang resolusyon ni Alvarez laban sa Tagum Agricultural Development Company, ang kompanyang pagmamay-ari ng pamilya ni Floirendo.

