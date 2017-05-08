Cimatu itinalaga bilang bagong DENR Secretary Bandera

KINUMPIRMA ng Palasyo ang pagkakatalaga ni Pangulong Duterte kay dating chief of staff Roy Cimatu bilang bagong Secretary ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) kapalit ni dating secretary Gina Lopez na hindi nakalusot sa makapangyarihang Commission on Appointments (CA). “Let us end to all speculations,” sabi ni Duterte sa post ni Agriculture Secretary Manny Pinol sa kanyang Facebook page. Ito’y matapos ibasura ng CA ang kumpirmasyon ni Lopez sa harap naman ng maraming grupo at indibidwal na tumututol sa kanyang pagkakatalaga bilang kalihim ng DENR. Kapwa kinumpirma nina Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea at Special Assistant to the President Bong Go ang pagtatalaga kay Cimatu bilang bagong DENR chief. Nagsilbi si Cimatu bilang Army chief at Special Envoy to the Middle East noong panahon ni dating pangulo at ngayon ay Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

