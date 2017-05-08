Imelda pinatay sa tweet

Kumalat ang balita ngayong araw na patay na si dating First Lady at ngayon ay Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos.

Ang pagkamatay ni Marcos ay bunsod ng tweet ni Bacoor City Mayor Lani Mercado-Revilla na nakikiramay sa pamilya ng dating Unang Ginang.

“Our condolences to the Marcos Family. It was a pleasure and a privilege to work with Cong. Imelda Romualdez Marcos,” saad ng tweet ni Mercado, misis ni dating Sen. Bong Revilla kamakalawa ng gabi.

Agad namang pinabulaanan ng kampo ni Marcos ang pagpanaw nito.

Sinabi ng staff ni Marcos na si Bebot Garcia na buhay na buhay pa ito.

Binura naman ni Revilla ang kanyang tweet at humingi ng paumanhin.

“I would like to apologize for my tweet which I have erased! I received a news break message informing the public about Mrs. Marcos,” saad ng tweet alas-10:30 ng umaga.

Pero ayon sa staff ni Cavite Rep. Strike Revilla hindi si Mercado-Revilla ang nag-tweet ng dalawang mensahe.

“Hindi si Mayor ang nag send ng condolences kay Mrs. Marcos. Hindi din siya ang nag send ng apology. Her accounts was hacked. Pinapa-investigate na kung ano ang nangyare,” ani Amelia Manzo.

Ayon pa kay Manzo maglalabas ng statement ang kampo ni Mercado-Revilla kaugnay ng pangyayari.

