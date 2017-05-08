Kapatid ng mayor ng Laguna patay matapos pagbabarilin Inquirer

PATAY ang nakababatang kapatid ni Los Baños, Laguna Mayor Cesar Perez matapos pagbabarilin ng dalawang hindi pa nakikilalang mga lalaki kahapon, ayon sa pulisya. Sa isang text message, sinabi ni Senior Insp. Gerry Sangalang, spokesperson ng Laguna provincial police, na nakasakay si Ruel Perez, 48, sa isang motorsiklo kasama ang isang pang lalaki nang pagbabarilin siya ng mga salarin na sakay din ng motor sa kahabaan ng national highway sa Barangay Maahas ganap na alas-3:30 ng hapon. Hindi naman nasaktan ang kasama ni Perez na kinilala ng mga pulis bilang Apolonio Olmidillo. Sinabi ng isang residente na nakakita ng pag-atake na dinala nila ang batang Perez sa Healthserv Los Baños Medical Center ngunit idineklara siya na dead on arrival. Sinabi ng mga pulis na tumakas ang mga suspek papuntang bayan ng Sta. Cruz.

