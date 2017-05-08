Pangulong Duterte paalis papuntang Cambodia, Hong Kong at Beijing

TUTULAK si Pangulong Duterte papuntang Cambodia, Hong Kong at Beijing, China mula Mayo 10 hanggang Mayo 15 para sa official visit.

Sa isang briefing, sinabi ni Foreign Affairs Acting Spokesperson Robespierre Bolivar na pupunta si Duterte sa Cambodia bilang chair ng Association of Southeast Asian (ASEAN) kung saan siya dadalo sa World Economic Forum on ASEAN mula Mayo 10 hanggang 11.

“The organizers designated the President as an honored guest of the WEF alongside the Prime Minister of Vietnam who is currently the chair of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation,” sabi ni Bolivar.

Idinagdag ni Bolivar na ito ang kauna-unahang pagkakataon na gaganapin ang World Economic Forum on ASEAN sa Cambodia.

“And as ASEAN Chair, the President is expected to share his views on the region’s achievements and challenges, and to deliver a message to the youth of ASEAN. The President has also been given the opportunity to address international investors regarding his economic plan,” ayon pa kay Bolivar.

Mula sa Cambodia, tutuloy si Duterte sa Hong Kong kung saan nakatakda siyang makipagpulong sa malaking komunidad ng mga Pinoy na nakabase sa Special Administrative Region.

“As of March 2017, there were around 210,000 Filipinos in Hong Kong. Many of whom work in the hotel and restaurant industry or in the households of Hong Kong residents,” sabi pa ni Bolivar.

Mananatili si Duterte sa Hong Kong mula Mayo 11 hanggang Mayo 13.

“He proceeds to Beijing on May 13th to participate in the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation or BRF, which is scheduled to take place on 14 to 15, May 2017,” dagdag ni Bolivar.

Anya, inaasahang dadalo rin ang 27 iba pang mga pinuno ng iba’t ibang bansa at mga lider ng tatlong pandaigdigang organisasyon.

“The BRF will have three parts: the opening ceremony, a ministerial level dialogue where there will be an exchange of views involving participants from government, industries, and research institutes; and a leaders’ roundtable to be chaired by President Xi Jinping which will be attended by the heads of state and government and international organizations,” sabi pa ni Bolivar.

Matatandaang kamakailan ay tinawagan si Duterte ni Jinping matapos namang tawagan din ni United States (US) President Donald Trump.

“The topics they are expected to discuss include: infrastructure connectivity; economic and trade cooperation; industrial investment; energy and resources; financial support; people-to-people exchanges; ecological and environmental protection; and marine cooperation,” ayon pa ka kay Bolivar.