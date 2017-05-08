Ai ai Delas Alas waging Best Actress sa Asean Filmfest; Louie Ignacio Best Director By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

“NO words can express my happiness and being so grateful for this prestigious award!” Iyan ang mensaheng ipinost ni Ai Ai delas Alas sa kanyang Instagram account matapos manalong Best Actress sa ASEAN International Film Festival & Awards (AIFFA) para sa indie movie niyang “Area” na ginanap sa Kuching City, Malaysia. Kasamang nanalo ni Ai Ai ang direktor ng pelikula na si Louie Ignacio sa AIFFA. Hindi nakarating ang Comedy Queen sa nasabing awards night kaya idinaan na lang niya sa social media ang kanyang pagpapasalamat sa lahat ng bumoto sa kanya. Ikalawang international award na ito ni Ms. A dahil nanalo rin siya sa parehong pelikula sa New York’s Queens World Film Festival noong Marso lang. Sakto ang pagkakapanalo ng komedyana ng best actress dahil ipala-labas na ang bagong movie niyang “Our Mighty Yaya” kasama si Megan Young sa Mayo 10, ang Mothers’ Day presentation ng Regal Entertainment na idinirek ni Jose Javier Reyes. Magkakaroon naman ng premiere night ang “Our Mighty Yaya” mamayang gabi sa SM Megamall Cinema 1 sa ganap na 7 p.m.. Pagka-tapos mag-heavy drama ni Ai Ai ay babalikan niya ang comfort zone niya, ang pagpapatawa.

