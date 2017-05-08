TV host-actress patuloy na lumalaban kontra breast cancer: Kung kaya ko, kaya n’yo rin!

PATULOY na nakikipaglaban sa breast cancer ang TV host-actress na si Jaymee Joaquin.

Walang bahid ng kalungkutan o bitterness ang mga nakita naming litrato ni Jaymee sa kanyang Instagram account. Sa katunayan, meron na rin siyang YouTube channel ngayon, ang “Jaymee Wins” kung saan niya ipino-post ang mga kaganapan sa kanyang buhay.

Kamakailan, nag-post ang TV host (na nakilala rin bilang si Kabagang Jaymee sa Games Uplate Live noong 2006 ng ABS-CBN) ng kanyang litrato kung saan makikita na wala na siyang buhok. Nilagyan niya ito ng caption na: “I hope you enjoy this beautiful journey with me and may it arouse awareness and inspiration within you.”

Mababasa rin sa kanyang social media accounts ang mga inspirational and motivational messages tungkol sa paglaban sa cancer. At kahit patuloy pa rin siyang sumasailalim sa iba’t ibang treatments, kine-claim na niya na isa siyang breast cancer survivor.

Narito ang ilan pang post niya sa Instagram with her photo, “Dear Filipino Viewers: Eto po ang preview ng Taglish version ng vlog ko sa YouTube, if mas feel nyo. Sana mainspire kayo sa mga kwento kong puno ng matinding challenges. TANDAAN: If kaya ko, kaya nyo din! WIN lang ng WIN! #pinaywithbreastcancer #kalboparasapagbabago #babaengkalbo #babaengbakla!”

“Dear AC Chemo Round 3: You’re the friend and cancer’s the enemy and we’re both working as a team to kill that biatch for good. That’s what my therapist advised me on how to approach you. It’s always tough to befriend you because even if this is all temporary, you exhaust me a lot each and every time, but I just surrender and trust that my Creator sent you to help fully restore my body.

“3 down, 1 more to go and I’m done with the hardest stuff!!! To all of you rooting for me, we’re WINNING this! Keep the positive thoughts and healing prayers coming! #JaymeeWins!

“Dear Society: Will you still accept me and think of me as “beautiful” even if I’m bald and non-conventional? I hope so. Actually, WHO CARES? I accept and love ME anyway. And my Creator thinks I’m fearfully and wonderfully made. That’s really all that matters. P.S. Wearing the scarf I knitted during my down days!”