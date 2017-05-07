Cargo ship lumubog sa Cebu

LUMUBOG ang isang cargo vessel tinatayang isang kilometro ang layo mula sa dalampasigan ng Talisay City. sa katimugan ng Cebu pasado alas-6 ng umaga, ayon sa Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Wala namang nasaktan sa 22 crew ng MV Fortuner ng Sam Shipping Company Inc. na nakabase sa Barangay Talamban sa Cebu City, ayon sa ulat ng PCG.

Sinabi ni Dionlett Ampil, commander ng Cebu Station ng Philippine Coast Guard, na inaalam pa nila ang sanhi ng paglubog ng barko.

“We will call the ship captain and the crew to identify the reasons. We only have initial data as of now,” sabi ni Ampil.

Nagkaroon ng lamat ang Fortuner ganap na alas-4:30 ng umaga, ayon pa sa ulat.

Hindi naman sinabi ng ulat kung ano ang naging dahilan ng lamat, bagamat nailipat namang lahat ng crew sa kapatid na barko na MTUG 38, ganap na alas-6:10 ng umaga, mahigit 20 minuto bago tuluyang lumubog ang Fortuner.

Ipinaalam sa PCG ng may-ari ng barko na si Benson Go, ang nangyari sa Fortuner, sabi Ampil.

“Immediately, this station deployed personnel and aluminum boat to verify the report. At 7:30 a.m., oil spill boom was prepared for deployment,” ayon pa sa ulat.