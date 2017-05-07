Cargo ship lumubog sa Cebu

LUMUBOG ang isang cargo vessel tinatayang isang kilometro ang layo mula sa dalampasigan ng Talisay City. sa katimugan ng Cebu pasado alas-6 ng umaga, ayon sa Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).
Wala namang nasaktan sa 22 crew ng MV Fortuner ng Sam Shipping Company Inc. na nakabase sa Barangay Talamban sa Cebu City, ayon sa ulat ng PCG.
Sinabi ni Dionlett Ampil, commander ng Cebu Station ng Philippine Coast Guard, na inaalam pa nila ang sanhi ng paglubog ng barko.
“We will call the ship captain and the crew to identify the reasons. We only have initial data as of now,” sabi ni Ampil.
Nagkaroon ng lamat ang Fortuner ganap na alas-4:30 ng umaga, ayon pa sa ulat.
Hindi naman sinabi ng ulat kung ano ang naging dahilan ng lamat, bagamat nailipat namang lahat ng crew sa kapatid na barko na MTUG 38, ganap na alas-6:10 ng umaga, mahigit 20 minuto bago tuluyang lumubog ang Fortuner.
Ipinaalam sa PCG ng may-ari ng barko na si Benson Go, ang nangyari sa Fortuner, sabi Ampil.
“Immediately, this station deployed personnel and aluminum boat to verify the report. At 7:30 a.m., oil spill boom was prepared for deployment,” ayon pa sa ulat.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Inquirer
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94