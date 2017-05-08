Gusto kong magpasakop sa mga lalaki! —Vice

THERE’S one side of Vice Ganda which he shared to us during his recent media huddle.

Aminado ang Phenomenal Box Office Superstar na isa siyang lider-lideran.

But when it comes to the man he loves, carry pala niyang maging submissive.

“Kumbaga, masyado na akong ano, eh, lider-lideran. Lider-lideran na ako sa bahay, sa trabaho. Gusto ko sa mga personal na oras, ayaw ko ng lider-lideran. Gusto kong magpasakop sa mga lalaki. Ang sarap noon. Paminsan-minsan kailangan damhin mo ang kahinaan mo. There’s beauty in your weakness.

“Hindi naman laging negative ang effect ng weakness mo. May kagandahan doon kasi doon sa weaknesses mo ay nagiging tao ka. At sa weaknesses, kapag nakita ‘yun ng taong mahalaga sa iyo at natanggap niya ‘yon, ‘yung weakness na ‘yon nagiging strength. Kailangan pati ‘yon mamahalin niya,” paliwanag niya.

Aware rin siyang nagkalat ang negative vibes sa social media and umiiwas na rin siya. In his free time, nagpe-Facebook Live na lang siya.

“Para makaiwas ako sa negative effect sa akin, lumalayo ako. Pero siyempre, every now and then you want to connect with them kasi sayang ‘yung following mo.

“Ang happy din noong pagkatapos mong mag-Facebook Live, you have been viewed by 700,000 tsutsu. ‘Ay, ang dami palang nanood kahit na walang kakuwenta-kuwenta ang ginawa ko.

“Nagpapa-request portion ako. Minsan nagbi-videoke ako. Hindi nila alam pino-promote ko lang ang video ko,” chika ni Vice who might work with Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach in a movie.