Dating dyowa ni Polo Ravales gustong karirin ang showbiz

NA-MEET namin ang ex-girlfriend ni Polo Ravales na si CJ Marin sa grand opening ng bagong clothing store sa Uptown Mall, BGC sa Taguig na Punto Blanco.

Si CJ ang nag-host ng program before the grand opening of the only branch ng imported brand na Punto Blanco which originally came from Spain.

Tumagal din ng more than a year ang relasyon nila ni Polo. But later on, naging madalas na raw ang pag-aaway nila. Medyo sad lang si CJ kapag naaalala ang paghihiwalay nila ng aktor kahit naka-move on na siya nga-yon.

Catherine Joy Flores Marin ang complete niya at taga-Bacolod ang kayang family. Her mom is half-Spanish-Mexican. Kaya naman may pagka-Latina ang beauty ni CJ.

Nagamit niya ang beauty niya when she joined a beauty pageant and became Miss Philippines-Water 2015. Na-ging CJ na ang “screen” name niya nu’ng sumali siya sa Tawag Ng Tanghalan segment ng It’s Showtime.

“That was back in June, 2016. I was a four-time defending champion. Almost a semi-finalist. I was so sick po nu’ng natalo ako,” malungkot niyang kwento.

Bukod sa singing, gusto rin maging artista ni CJ. She first tried her acting skills when she played a doctor sa Kapamilya drama series na Doble Kara kung saan bahagi ng show si Polo.

“I played the doctor, the psychologist of Becca, the daughter of Julia Montes in the show. But yes, I do acting,” lahad ni CJ.

Wish ni CJ na madugtungan pa ang paglabas niya sa mga teleserye. At dahil may dugong-Latina, she’s proud to say that she can dance very well.

“Flexible po ako. Singing, acting, dancing, hosting. Multi-tasking! Ha-hahaha!” Ang surname niya na Marin ay galing sa kanyang adoptive father na may pagka-Español din daw gaya ng mom niya.

“My stepdad is quite Spanish din. Kasi ang ori-ginal family namin is from Spain and Mexico. Uh, I think the grandma of my grandma went to the Philippines. Tapos may part na kami na Pilipino. And my father is part-Spanish. He’s Ortiz, so, part-Spa-nish din.”

Tinanong naming siya kng relative siya ng mga prominenteng pamilya sa business sector na Ortiz.

“Kind of po, opo. Ha-hahaha. But I haven’t met them yet, e. They just found out that I’m an Ortiz last year lang. My mom told me,” aniya.

Incidentally, ang owner ng Spanish brand na Punto Blanco dito sa Pilipinas ay si Jane Roxas. Siya lang ang official distributor sa Pilipinas.

Ayon kay Miss Jane, “I searched the products what could possible can I bring to the Philippines. Then, when I go to Barcelona I always buy from this store. I like their underwears, the swimsuits and the home wear. That’s why I want the products to be here in the Philippines.”

Wala pa raw silang napipili para gawing endorser pero tingin namin, pasadung-pasado na maging endorser nila sina Kim Chiu and Ge-rald Anderson na parehong very athletic.