Tito Sotto mas masahol pa kay Kris; bastos ang mga joke

PERSONALLY, because of the fury and furor spawned ng wala-sa-lugar na pagbibiro ni Sen. Tito Sotto on single mot-hers ay hindi namin mapigilang kaladkarin in our realm of consciousness si Kris Aquino.

Hindi ang pagiging isa ring single parent ang dahilan, kundi ang pagiging careless din nito kadalasan sa mga salitang lumalabas sa kanyang bibig.

Inani kasi ni Kris ang infamous distinction ng pagiging taklesa, but her lack of tact doesn’t come with kabastusan. May halong condescension, pero may respeto pa rin kahit katiting sa pagkatao ng kanyang kaharap.

This is where the difference lies sa pa-gitan ng mambabatas at ng da-ting TV host. Mas aware kasi si Kris that anything she might say will be used against her.

Hindi tulad ni Sen. Sotto who’s a loose cannon, tamaan kung sino ang tatamaan taking willful advantage of his political might.

Totoo ang depensa ng slapstick comedian-turned-public servant, sa proseso in determining the qualifications—or lack of it—ng mga itinatalaga sa Gabinete, ang mga tanong ay anything under the sun.

But the phrase should not be misconstrued much less abused to convey its literal meaning. Kung lahat pala sa ilalim ng araw ay maaaring itanong—may kawawaan man o wala—why not allow a walk-in from outer space participate in the process?

Kung ito ang premise, wala nang puwang ang mga supposed intellectuals throwing rapid-fire questions at the appointee?

Sa paraan ng pagtatanong ni Sen. Sotto—which he insists delivered as a joke—napaghahalata lang na ang ti-ngin niya sa pro-sesong iyon ay hindi nalalayo sa behikulo para bigyang-daan ang mga ‘di naman niya nakakatawang jokes, and we mean, the trademark Sotto jokes that suck!

At huwag ding isipin ng mambabatas that there’s profundity in his joke kung hindi man ‘yon nasakyan ng marami. Dahil ang totoo, it’s a sick joke which a person like him with probably a sick mind can crack.

Magsilbi sanang aral ang inaning batikos ni Sen. Sotto to avoid a similar scene from happening in the future, that is, kung nais pa niyang ipagsiksikan ang kanyang sarili sa isang institusyon which is not fit for him and his ilk.

On the other hand, may katwiran ang tinuran ni Vice Ganda. It’s us who are to blame. Ang mga nagsulat ng pangalan ni Sen. Sotto sa balota ang marapat lang na sisihin, and this holds true sa iba pang mga nasa puwesto—local or natio-nal—who have better and more flourishing careers outside go-vernance.

We suggest na huwag nang pahintulutang maging bahagi ng Commission on Appointments si Sen. Sotto as his mere presence—hindi pa man nagtatanong—is an eyesore we cannot stand in the midst of honorable men.