Batas vs office bullying

6:00 pm | Sunday, May 7th, 2017

house of rep
Hindi lang sa eskuwelahan may bully, kahit na sa office.
    Kaya nais ni Ako Bicol Rep. Rodel Batocabe na maisabatas ang Anti-Office Bullying bill (House bill 815) na nakabinbin sa House committee on civil service and professional regulation.
    Inalis si Batangas Rep. Vilma Sanrtos-Recto bilang chairman ng naturang komite matapos na bumoto laban sa Death Penalty bill.
    “The enactment of this proposed bill would generate policies inhibiting employees and employers from performing acts that would cause lasting damages to their peers and co-workers,” ani Batocabe.
    Umaasa si Batocabe na magtatalaga na ang liderato ng Kamara ng kapalit ni Recto at ng iba ang mga inalis upang makapagtrabaho na ang mga komite.
    “We want a workplace free from any forms of discrimination and judgment, unmindful to race, ethnic origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, social status, age, and political beliefs,” ani Batocabe. “Bullying in the workplace is often overlooked and unheeded by organizations, human resource managers and administrative personnel until it results to irremediable damage to our workers.”
    Sa ilalim ng panukala, ang bawat pribadong kompanya o ahensya ng gobyerno ay maglalatag ng guidelines kaugnay ng office bullying.
    “It breeds a hostile work environment for everyone in the office and infringes on the rights of other people in the work premises. It often disrupts the order and peace in workplaces.”
    Kasama sa parurusahan ang nagkakalat ng tsismis at credit grabbing.

