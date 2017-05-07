Laruan na bawal sa Europa, binibenta sa Divisoria By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Sa bansa ibinebenta ang mga squeaky chicken toy na ipinagbawal na ipagbili sa Europa dahil sa panganib na taglay nito.

Ayon sa EcoWaste Coalition ang laruan na tinatawag na “Shrilling Chicken” ay mabibili sa Divisoria kahit mayroon itong dalang panganib sa mga bata na maglalaro nito.

“This squeaky toy, which can be funny and entertaining, contains undisclosed plastic additives that may put kids at risk from exposure to health-damaging chemicals,” ani Thony Dizon, coordinator ng project protect ng EcoWaste.

Ayon kay Dizon lagpas ang Shrilling Chicken sa phthalates test. Ang pinapayagan lamang na phthalates ay 0.1 porsyento pero ang naturang laruan ay may phthalates DEHP na 19 porsyento at phthalates na 13 porsyento.

“Sold without the obligatory market authorization from the health authorities, this toy will not pass the quality and safety requirements due to its phthalate content above the regulatory limit.”

Ang phthalates ay inihahalo sa polyvinyl chloride plastic upang lumambot ito.

Ang naturang kemikal ay isang endocrine disrupting chemicals kaya kung makakapasok ito sa katawan, gaya halimbawa kung kakagatin ng bata ang laruan, ay makakapagdulot ng genital abnormalities sa mga lalaki at maagang puberty sa mga babae.

Ibinibenta ang mga laruan sa halagang P35 hanggang P45 kada piraso.

Ipinagbawal sa Europa ang pagbebenta ng mga Shrilling Chicken na nanggaling sa China.

