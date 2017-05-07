Impeachment vs Ombudsman niluluto Bandera

Mayroong nilulutong impeachment complaint ang Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption laban kay Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales. Kinumpirma ito ni VACC chairman Dante Jimenez na nagsabi na mayroon na silang mga kongresista na nakausap at mageendorso sa panukala. “Nababagalan kami sa Ombudsman, marami kaming ipina-file na complaints pero hanggang ngayon walang malinaw at konkretong aksyon,” ani Jimenez na nakita sa Kamara de Representantes noong nakaraang linggo. Isa umano sa mga puntos ng reklamo ang hindi pagsasampa ng kaso ng Ombudsman kay dating Pangulong Benigno Simeon Aquino III kaugnay ng Disbursement Acceleration Program fund. Tanging si Budget Sec. Florencio Abad Jr., ang nakitaan ng Ombudsman ng probable cause upang makasuhan. “Wala pa namang final (complaint) but this impeachment complaint is one of our options. I’ll be announcing the details later,” dagdag pa ni Jimenez. Nauna ng sinabi ni Morales na handa itong harapin ang anumang reklamo na isasampa laban sa kanya. Tiniyak niya rin na ginagawa niya ang kanyang trabaho.

