UK sinabihan ang mga mamamayan nito na umiwas sa Quiapo INQUIRER.net

NAGLABAS ang United Kingdom (UK) ng travel advisory sa mga mamamayan nito sa Pilipinas kung saan pinayuhan ang mga ito na umiwas sa Quiapo matapos ang dalawang magkasunod na pagsabog sa Quiapo, Maynila.

“Reports indicate a number of fatalities and serious casualties. You should avoid this area, keep up to date with local media and follow the advice of the local authorities,” sabi ng advisory.

Nangyari ang unang pagsabog sa opisina ng presidente ng Imamate Islamic Center na si Nasser Abinal kung saan dalawa ang patay at apat na iba pa ang nasugatan, samantalang nangyari ang iklawang pagsabog sa pagitan ng Norzagaray st at Elizondo st. na ikinasugat ng dalawang pulis.

