P28M nasungkit sa Palawan

Isang mananaya sa Palawan ang nanalo ng P28.1 milyong jackpot prize ng Lotto 6/42 na binola Sabado ng gabi. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, ang tumaya ang nag-iisang winning number combination na 18-42-29-13-36-38 sa Puerto Princesa. Mayroon siyang isang taon para kunin ang kanyang premyo sa main office ng PCSO. Nagkakahalaga ng P18.2 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa naturang bola. Nanalo naman ng tig-P25,000 ang 31 mananaya na nakalimang numero. Ang 1,301 mananaya na nakakuha ng apat na numero ay nanalo ng tig-P560 at ang balik-taya (P20) ay 19,630 mananaya. Ang 6/42 ay binobola tuwing Martes, Huwebes at Sabado.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.