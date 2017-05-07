Payo kay Charice: Kalimutan ang babae para makabawi

Balitang nasa Japan ngayon ang international singer na Charice para sa isang importanteng project.

Kung totoo man ito, we can only wish good things for her. Sana nga ay mapagtanto ni Charice na isa siyang very talented Pinay na kering-keri pa ring bumangon sa pagkakadapa at makapagsimula uli sa kanyang career.

Huwag na lang sanang masyadong gawing big issue ni Charice ang kanyang lovelife at pagiging proud member ng LGBT.

May she handle such issue on a very private manner para hindi nabuburyong ang takbo ng karir niya.

Sa totoo lang, sayang na sayang kasi ang career niya na talagang humataw noong hindi pa siya nagka-comeout at aminin ang relasyon nila ni Alyssa Quijano, na nawala na rin sa buhay niya.

Siguro, huwag ka munang megseryoso sa iyong lovelife, pagtuunan mo muna ng pansin kung paano makakabangon uli sa iyong karera.

Naniniwala kami na meron pang pag-asa para maibalik ang nawalang kinang ng iyong bituin.