Pacman minarkahan ng mga kakampi ni Gina Lopez

LAGOT ka Manny Pacquiao!

Ikaw ngayon ang nangunguna sa listahan ng mga members ng Commission on Appointments na tatandaan namin at ng iba pang Pinoy na sumusubaybay din sa mundo ng politika.

Ibang klase ka rin, ‘no! Naturingan kang lumaki sa probinsya at namuhay noon sa dagat, ilog at bundok, pero kung makaasta ka, eh para kang isang first class citizen? Parang ikaw lang ang may alam ng lahat at may karapatang mapakinggan ng buong sambayanan!

Well, pare-pareho naman tayong sa lupa pupunta pagdating ng takdang panahon.

Pero ang mga gaya mo na kung makaasta e parang bukod na pinagpala, ang talagang ikahihiya, kahit ng mga uod at langgam.

Reaksyon namin iyan sa mga gaya niyang senador na bumoto against the appointment of DENR Sec. Gina Lopez na dedicated sa kanyang trabaho sa nasabing agency.

Sayang, Manny! Sayang!