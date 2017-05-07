‘Babae Sa Septic Tank’ ni Eugene ipalalabas sa New York

NATUTUWANG ibinalita ng lawyer-producer na si Atty. Joji Alonso na isa ang “Babae Sa Septic Tank” sa mga mapapanood sa Museum of Modern Art sa New York City.

Inilabas din ang balita sa website ng moma.org na may title na “The Woman in Septic Tank. 200. Directed by Marlon Rivera.”

Bahagi ng write up sa site, “This witty comedy, a boxoffice success at home, proves that Filipino filmmakers are not afraid to poke fun at themselves and their colleagues.”

Another Pinoy pride ang hatid ng “Ang Babae sa Septic Tank.” Congrats to all the cast at sa Quantum Films.