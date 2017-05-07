Kapuso stars sasabak sa hamon ng ‘3 Days of Summer’

KANYA-KANYANG hugot story ang ibabahagi ng mga Kapuso star sa kanilang mga biyahe sa 3 Days of Summer ngayong Linggo.
Ang 3 Days of Summer ay isang unique summer special presentation handog ng GMA Public Affairs kung saan hinihikayat ang viewers na hanapin ang mga natatanging paraiso sa Pilipinas hindi lamang para mag-selfie o group shot kundi upang mas makilala rin ang ating mga sarili.
Samahan sina Encantadia star Gabbi Garcia; celebrity couple Paolo Contis at LJ Reyes; at ang Meant To Be leading men na sina Ken Chan, Addy Raj, Jak Roberto at Ivan Dorschner na alamin kung saan at paano pumunta sa ilan sa mga Instagram-worthy destinations sa bansa.
Pero higit sa magagandang tanawin, bibigyang-pansin din ng 3 Days of Summer ang iba pang dahilan kung bakit kailangang bumiyahe sa iba’t-ibang lugar—ito ay upang makapag-nilay-nilay at mas mapabuti pang lalo ang sarili.
Bilang “The Solo Traveller”, patutunayan ni Gabbi na kayang maging masaya kahit na single at mag-isa lang sa biyahe sa kanyang pagbisita sa Antique.
Sina Paolo at LJ naman ang “Travelling Couple” na lilipad patungong Davao Oriental. Mag-level up kaya ang kanilang relasyon sa pag-explore sa Mati City at Aliwagwag Falls?
Sa kanilang magkakaibang personalidad at ugali, siguradong riot naman ang biyahe nina Ken, Addy, Ivan, at Jak. Bilang “Travelling Barkada” magsisimula ang kanilang road trip sa La Union hanggang mapadpad sila sa Benguet province. At ang ultimate challenge ng barkada? Marating ang tuktok ng Mt. Ulap! Kayanin kaya nila ito?
Huwag palampasin ang two-part special na 3 Days of Summer ngayong May 7 at 14 sa Sunday Night Box Office, after Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho sa GMA.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94