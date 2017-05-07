Kapuso stars sasabak sa hamon ng ‘3 Days of Summer’

KANYA-KANYANG hugot story ang ibabahagi ng mga Kapuso star sa kanilang mga biyahe sa 3 Days of Summer ngayong Linggo.

Ang 3 Days of Summer ay isang unique summer special presentation handog ng GMA Public Affairs kung saan hinihikayat ang viewers na hanapin ang mga natatanging paraiso sa Pilipinas hindi lamang para mag-selfie o group shot kundi upang mas makilala rin ang ating mga sarili.

Samahan sina Encantadia star Gabbi Garcia; celebrity couple Paolo Contis at LJ Reyes; at ang Meant To Be leading men na sina Ken Chan, Addy Raj, Jak Roberto at Ivan Dorschner na alamin kung saan at paano pumunta sa ilan sa mga Instagram-worthy destinations sa bansa.

Pero higit sa magagandang tanawin, bibigyang-pansin din ng 3 Days of Summer ang iba pang dahilan kung bakit kailangang bumiyahe sa iba’t-ibang lugar—ito ay upang makapag-nilay-nilay at mas mapabuti pang lalo ang sarili.

Bilang “The Solo Traveller”, patutunayan ni Gabbi na kayang maging masaya kahit na single at mag-isa lang sa biyahe sa kanyang pagbisita sa Antique.

Sina Paolo at LJ naman ang “Travelling Couple” na lilipad patungong Davao Oriental. Mag-level up kaya ang kanilang relasyon sa pag-explore sa Mati City at Aliwagwag Falls?

Sa kanilang magkakaibang personalidad at ugali, siguradong riot naman ang biyahe nina Ken, Addy, Ivan, at Jak. Bilang “Travelling Barkada” magsisimula ang kanilang road trip sa La Union hanggang mapadpad sila sa Benguet province. At ang ultimate challenge ng barkada? Marating ang tuktok ng Mt. Ulap! Kayanin kaya nila ito?

Huwag palampasin ang two-part special na 3 Days of Summer ngayong May 7 at 14 sa Sunday Night Box Office, after Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho sa GMA.