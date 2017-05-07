Mike, Igan, Ali bentang-benta ang kulitan sa TV

PATOK na patok ang mga blind item nina Arnold Clavio, Ali Sotto at Mike Enriquez sa “Sino?” segment ng Dobol B sa News TV.

Inamin ng mga Kapuso news anchor at commentator, mas dumami pa ang mga nakikinig at nanonood sa kanila dahil sa mga kontrobersyal at nakakaaliw na blind items nila sa programa. Ngayon nga raw ay nag-iingat na si Igan sa pagbibigay ng blind item para iwas demanda.

Biro nga niya, mas marami na ngayon ang nagtatanong sa kanya kung sino ang mga bida sa blind item niya sa “Dobol A Sa Dobol B” nila ni Ali Sotto kesa sa mga maiinit na isyu na ibinabalita nila.

Kasabay nito, inamin ni Mike na wala siyang idea kung sino ang mga ibina-blind item ni Igan, isa rin daw siya sa mga humuhula rito kaya talagang ginagawa niya lahat para mapiga ang kanyang co-anchor.

Samantala, ilang araw pagkatapos mapanood nang live ang “Dobol B Sa News TV,” ginanap naman ang contract signing ng partnership ng programa at ng RiteMed Philippines para patuloy na makapagbiay ng quality service sa publiko.

Siyempre, present sa event sina Radio GMA President Mike Enriquez, Arnold at Joel Reyes Zobel with RiteMed’s General Manager Vincent Patrick Guerrero and Unilab’s Senior Vice President Joey Ochave.

Ani Guerrero, ang partnership naito ay sumasalamin sa “Serbisyong Totoo” ng GMA at ng commitment ng RiteMed sa pagbibigay ng mas accessible at mas affordable ng gamot sa mga Pinoy.

“The historic partnership between two industry leaders will allow our countrymen to really gain access to more relevant information in news and health,” sabi pa ni Guerrero sa ginanap na contract signing na ginanap sa B Hotel sa Q.C.

Sabi naman ni Mike, “Regardless of what form this takes through the years, admittedly this started as a relationship with an advertiser and a media outlet. But through the years, this has become more than a business relationship.”

“We are here to help them tell the story. We are here to help them spread the good nwes. Kasi sila and isa sa mga taglines nila, right price. Ang gusto namin gumaling lahat ng Pilipino,” dagdag pa ni Mike.

Ang “Dobol B Sa News TV” ay napapanood every weekdays, 6 to 11 a.m. sa GMA News TV at maaari rin itong tutukan ng mga Kapuso na nasa iba’t ibang bansa sa pamamagitan ng GMA News TV International.