Mikael, Megan sanay nang magkahiwalay

OF course, all-out ang support ni Mikael Daez sa pagtupad ni Megan Young sa pangarap nitong maka-penetrate sa Hollywood. Anytime now ay pupunta na sa Amerika ang ating Miss World para sa kanyangmga gagawing projects doon.

“I’m happy for her. Supporter naman niya ako sa mga ganyan. If ever I have time I would visit her for aslong as I can. Pero I usually don’t stay out of the country for that long. I think she’s gonna be out for maybe four to eight weeks. At least over a month. She’ll have a place to stay there, that means I’ll have a

place to stay there also. Good vibes yun!” masayang balita sa amin ni Mikael.

Tanong namin sa binata, may mga bilin ba siya sa kanyang girlfriend? “Yeah, ‘do your best.’ It’s an opportunity we know, that other people, other artists here have tried it. Hopefully, she does well. I really do hope so. I don’t know kasi how it is there, eh. So I have zero experience, I have no point of reference.

“I told her you don’t have a point of reference either. So just do your best and enjoy, most importantly. Regardless of what happens, you hit it off or things don’t go as planned at least masaya ka. Yun naman yung importante.” sabi pa ni Mikael.

Nagpaalam ba si Megan sa kanya? “Hindi na naman niya kailangang magpaalam. She just told me. Sabi niya, ‘Okay I’ll be going here for two months.’ Sabi ko, ‘see you.’ I’ll be somewhere else, so see you then. That’s nothing.

“May mga friends ako sinabi nila sa akin, ‘Whoa! Two months? Ang tagal nu’n.’ Sabi ko, ok lang yun sanay na kami. She was gone for five, six months at a time when she was Miss World. So two months wala na ‘yun. Parang weekend lang ‘yun.”

Inamin din ni Mikael na napag-uusapan na rin nila ang kasal, “Yeah, I think when you’re together for as long as seven years parang inevitable na mapag-usapan n’yo ‘yung mga ganyang bagay. But we also decided, if I was gonna marry her anytime soon, I don’t know.

“We are open enough to talk about it but we know enough that we aren’t at that point yet. No need to rush, no need to pressure ourselves into anything.”