2 patay, 4 sugatan sa pagsabog sa Quiapo By John Roson

DALAWANG tao ang nasawi at apat pa ang nasugatan nang maganap ang panibagong pagsabog sa Quiapo, Maynila, Sabado ng hapon, ayon sa pulisya. Dead on the spot ang dalawang lalaki habang apat katao ang dinala sa ospital, sabi ni Chief Insp. Kimberly Molitas, tagapagsalita ng National Capital Region Police Office. Naganap ang pagsabog dakong alas-5:55 sa panulukan ng Norzagaray st. at Elizondo st., malapit sa Golden Mosque, ani Molitas. Nagpadala na ng tauhan ang Explosives and Ordnance Disposal Team ng pulisya para alamin kung ano ang sumabog, aniya. Dinala ang mga sugatan sa Mary Chiles Hospital sa districto ng Sampaloc, ani Molitas. Naganap ang insidente isang linggo lang matapos maganap ang pagsabog ng isang bomba doon din sa distrito ng Quiapo noong Abril 28, kung saan 14 katao ang nasugatan. Inangkin ng Islamic State of Iraq and Syria ang naunang pambobomba, pero iginiit ng National Police at maging ng Department of National Defense na sa isang “gang war” lang ang pinag-ugatan ng naturang insidente.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

Copyright © 2017,

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.