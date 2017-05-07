Tumbok Karera Tips, May 07, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (6) Alfie; TUMBOK – (5) Doshermanos; LONGSHOT – (3) Ashley’s Gift

Race 2 : PATOK – (5) Himig; TUMBOK – (2) Rochelle; LONGSHOT – (1) Puerto Princesa

Race 3 : PATOK – (5) Misty Blue; TUMBOK – (6) Wo Wo Duck; LONGSHOT – (1) Puting Biyaya

Race 4 : PATOK – (8) Kimagure; TUMBOK – (4) Blue Eagle; LONGSHOT – (1) Bell The Cat

Race 5 : PATOK – (7) Singkamas Scarlet; TUMBOK – (2) Candy Crush; LONGSHOT – (4) Benissimo/Silver Tongue

Race 6 : PATOK – (6) Bukod Tangi; TUMBOK – (4) The Human Torch; LONGSHOT – (5) Red Cloud

Race 7 : PATOK – (3) Manda; TUMBOK – (4) Golden Kingdom; LONGSHOT – (5) April’s Song

Race 8 : PATOK – (3) Hidden Eagle; TUMBOK – (6) Himpapawid; LONGSHOT – (5) Jeleina’s Favorite

Race 9 : PATOK – (4) Abantero/Warrior Baby; TUMBOK – (1) Summer Applause; LONGSHOT – (6) Diamond’s Wonder

Race 10 : PATOK – (6) One Eyed Jane; TUMBOK – (5) Jazz Wild; LONGSHOT – (1) Princess Xia

Race 11 : PATOK – (4) Royal Chica; TUMBOK – (6) Today’s Special; LONGSHOT – (1) Spicy Time

Race 12 : PATOK – (7) Aquila Legis; TUMBOK – (8) Tobruk; LONGSHOT – (5) Bliss

Race 13 : PATOK – (6) My Big Osh; TUMBOK – (11) Within Reach; LONGSHOT – (5) Wood Ridge

