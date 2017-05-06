BOSSING IBINANDERA ANG GOOD NEWS SA EAT BULAGA: BUNTIS NA SI PAULEEN! By Jun Nardo Bandera

MASAYANG ibinalita ni Vic Sotto kahapon sa Eat Bulaga na buntis na ang kanyang asawang si Pauleen Luna! Sa opening ng noontime show ay agad ibinahagi ni Bossing ang good news sa lahat ng Dabarkads. Ito na ang pinakamagandang regalo na natanggap ni Vic para sa kanyang ika-63 kaarawan (April 28). Bungad ng mister ni Poleng, “Buntis po ako!” kaya tawanan ang audience. “Hindi po ako, ang aking asawa ang buntis,” bawi nito. Hiniling din ni Vic sa mga manonood na ipagdasal na maging matagumpay ang pagbubuntis ni Pauleen. “Thank you Jesus!” ang sabi pa ng TV host-comedian. Ang ipinagbubuntis ni Poleng ang magiging ikalimang anak niya. Dalawa ang anak niya kay Dina Bonnevie, sina Danica at Oyo. May anak din siya sa veteran actress na si Coney Reyes (Vico), at sa dating aktres na si Angela Luz (Paulina). Wala nang ibinigay na ibang detalye si Vic tungkol sa pagbubuntis ni Pauleen.

