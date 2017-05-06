Eat Bulaga ng GMA patuloy pa ring namamayagpag sa ratings game

NANANATILI pa ring number one sa puso ng mga manonood ang longest-running noontime show sa Asia (o, sa buong universe na?), ang Eat Bulaga.

Waging-wagi sa rating ang programa nina Tito, Vic & Joey nitong nakaraang linggo, base sa latest survey ng NUTAM PPL. Patuloy pa ring tinututukan ng mga Pinoy mula Aparri hanggang Jolo ang mga segments ng Eat Bulaga.

Sa Non-Prime, nakakuha noong Miyerkles ng 7.4% ang at Bulaga habang 4.9% naman ang katapat nitong programa. Nitong nagdaang Huwebes, nakapagtala naman ng 8% ang EB habang 5.3% naman ang kalaban.

Patunay ito na love na love pa rin ng Pinoy viewers ang Dabarkads ni Bossing Vic.

***

Sina Kapuso Primetime King & Queen Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera ang manggugulo sa tropa ni Regine Velasquez-Alcasid ngayong Sabado para sa isa na namang nakakalokang episode ng Full House Tonight.

Para sa unang pasabog ng Mayo, eeksena sina Dingdong at Marian para magbigay ng “Sagala Tips” para sa mga aspiring barangay queens ng Flores de Mayo. Paano makukumbinse nina Philip, Boobay, at Teri si Hermana Mayor Regine na sila ang dapat magsuot ng korona sa gaganaping sagala at hindi sina Solenn, Bianca at Marian?

Bukod pa ‘yan sa muling paghataw ni Marian on stage with her dance hit “Sabay-Sabay Tayo” kasama si Regine at ang entire cast ng Full House Tonight in a fun musical segment filled with one-liners and gags.

Sa “Instadrama” naman, FHT’s popular improv segment, Dingdong’s skills as an actor are put to test. He is plunged into a surprise scene, playing a character he does not know, but he must say a designated line whenever a member of the cast touches him on the shoulder.

The line is “Oo naman! Hindi ko ikinakahiya ‘yan!” How far will Dingdong go to stay in character?

At may bonus pa mula sa nag-iisang Songbird: kakantahin niya ang pinasikat na kanta ng Up Dharma Down na “Tadhana” with Kapuso matinee idols Kristoffer Martin, Jeric Gonzales, Dex Quindoza at Migo Adecer accompanying her on guitars.

Kaya kung gusto n’yong lumigaya ang inyong buhay, huwag na huwag palalampasin ang episode ng Full House Tonight bukas after Magpakailanman sa GMA 7.